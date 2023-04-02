‘Forever in my heart’: Portsmouth greats' tribute to fans as 125th birthday is marked
Former Pompey players and fans have been reflecting on yesterday’s events at Fratton Park as the club celebrated its 125th birthday. Here’s a selection of those views.
125 years of @Pompey a club like no other the fans will always be the heartbeat of the club and city. Proud to play a small part in the history #champs 2002-03 @kevharps7
Least surprising Pompey moment of the day (but one of the best)... a great Fratton End reception for @LinvoyPrimusPro @stevebone1
Hope everyone at @Pompey has a great day today celebrating the 125th anniversary! A magnificent club/city forever in my heart @Burgey44
Another important win on a milestone day for the club #pompey #125years @Zesh_Rehman
Big thank you to all at @Pompey for the kind invite today along with many former players celebrating 125 year history of this famous football club. Pictured pe match with absolute club legend Barry Harris serving the club since 1952. #Ledge @jimmycarter777
3 points off the playoffs. Surely not…. #pompey @djliamh
@willis814 Great to see Toddy after the game y’day as part of #Pompey’s 125th Celebrations@Ksshaw61
I just don’t see how we keep joe Morrell next season! I’d imagine he will be playing championship football next season unless we sneak the playoffs!!! #Pompey @DanielE64141682Boring Game but good to get the 3 points! @pompeymas
Mousinho has done a tremendous job to pull us out of that hellhole we got left in at one point we were 15th and closer to relegation than playoffs position wise and points wise, now we have something to play for - a realistic shot at getting to playoffs @PUPompey