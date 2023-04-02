News you can trust since 1877
‘Forever in my heart’: Portsmouth greats' tribute to fans as 125th birthday is marked

Former Pompey players and fans have been reflecting on yesterday’s events at Fratton Park as the club celebrated its 125th birthday. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

125 years of @Pompey a club like no other the fans will always be the heartbeat of the club and city. Proud to play a small part in the history #champs 2002-03 @kevharps7

Least surprising Pompey moment of the day (but one of the best)... a great Fratton End reception for @LinvoyPrimusPro @stevebone1

Hope everyone at @Pompey has a great day today celebrating the 125th anniversary! A magnificent club/city forever in my heart @Burgey44

The photo of the day. All the Pompey players come together on the pitch at half-time in front of the Fratton End.
Another important win on a milestone day for the club #pompey #125years @Zesh_Rehman

Big thank you to all at ⁦@Pompey⁩ for the kind invite today along with many former players celebrating 125 year history of this famous football club. Pictured pe match with absolute club legend Barry Harris serving the club since 1952. #Ledge @jimmycarter777

3 points off the playoffs. Surely not…. #pompey @djliamh

@willis814 Great to see Toddy after the game y’day as part of #Pompey’s 125th Celebrations@Ksshaw61

I just don’t see how we keep joe Morrell next season! I’d imagine he will be playing championship football next season unless we sneak the playoffs!!! #Pompey @DanielE64141682Boring Game but good to get the 3 points! @pompeymas

Mousinho has done a tremendous job to pull us out of that hellhole we got left in at one point we were 15th and closer to relegation than playoffs position wise and points wise, now we have something to play for - a realistic shot at getting to playoffs @PUPompey

