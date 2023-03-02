Forget Agent Bazunu - Portsmouth had three other ex-players on duty as Grimsby added to Southampton's woes with shock FA Cup win
Forget Agent Bazunu, three other ex-Blues were on duty on Wednesday night to conspire against our arch rivals from up the road – Southampton.
Former Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu has often been credited for the Saints’ struggles this season by some quick-witted members of the Fratton faithful.
With 41 goals conceded from 24 Premier League games played, many chucklesome members of the Blues Twittersphere believe the club pulled off a masterstroke in helping the Irishman build his reputation at PO4 before sealing a big-money move to St Mary’s in the summer.
That goals against tally has contributed to Southampton sitting bottom of the table and five points from top-flight safety in what is gearing up to be a campaign to forget.
At least there was their interest in the FA Cup to keep flagging spirits within the Saints camp from dropping to new depths – that was until League Two Grimsby paid a visit to St Mary’s!
Indeed, the League Two side sprung a surprise on their fifth-round hosts and added to the growing despair at Saints by claiming a hugely memorable 2-1 win.
And playing their part in what will go down as another FA Cup giant-killing were former Fratton Park players Ben Davies, Ryan Taylor and Bryn Morris.
In fairness, neither Taylor or Morris can expect entries into the Pompey Hall of Fame any time soon, given their short and relatively unproductive stints at PO4.
Yet Blues fans will quickly bypass that and raise a glass for their part in Southampton’s latest downfall – even if they were just second-half substitutes for the Mariners.
As for Davies. Well, he’ll always be remembered fondly down these parts for the role he played in helping Pompey reach the 2015-16 League Two play-offs.
It was a brief but successful time for the former Sheffield United and Derby favourite.
And Blues fans will once again be thinking highly off him as he helped Grimsby progress to the quarter-finals from the dugouts.
The now 41-year-old is a coach at Blundell Park, having made more than 60 appearances for the club.
Grimsby’s reward is a trip to Brighton in the quarter-finals of the Cup.
As for Southampton, a potential return to the Championship looks hard to avoid.