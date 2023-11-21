Blues youngster on the move again after two loan spells with Worthing this season

Liam Vincent has embarked on his third loan spell this season - this time with Chelmsford City. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey forgotten man Liam Vincent has been handed a third loan spell in three months in the ongoing search for regular football.

The 20-year-old remains the only outfield member of John Mousinho’s first-team squad not to feature for the Blues in any competition this term.

Now he has joined Chelmsford City on loan - and was handed an instant debut on Monday night.

Vincent started their National South clash with Maidstone United, yet finished on the losing side as they suffered a 1-0 defeat through Levi Amantchi’s first-half goal.

The left-sided player featured for 68 minutes, just hours after joining Robbie Simpson’s men for an unspecified loan duration.

Liam Vincent has embarked on his third loan spell this season - this time with Chelmsford City. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It represents a third loan of the current campaign for Vincent, having previously twice joined Worthing on one-month arrangements, albeit rarely featuring.

The switch reunites him with Fratton Park team-mate Josh Oluwayemi, who is enjoying a successful loan with the Clarets, establishing himself as first-choice keeper.

Vincent is hoping for similar match minutes, having been overlooked for Pompey duty this season, including failing to make any squads in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Indeed, he has still to make his Blues debut since arriving for an undisclosed fee from Bromley in June 2021, although spent the majority of his first season injured.

‘Obviously, more recently at Worthing, where he managed to get 2 assists against us, in our 4-2 victory at Melbourne Park last season. They were two really quality crosses from him in counter attacking play.

‘We are delighted to bring Liam to the club. He gives us much needed depth down that left hand side. Since the departure of Adam Mills, we have been missing another left footed option, aside from Ben Brookes.

‘Liam can play left back, left wing back, left of a back three and left wing, so he is a type of player I love.

‘You already know that he has got that intelligence to play in multiple positions and can take on instructions. Liam is another of those, adding to the many in our squad.

‘We are really looking forward to seeing him don the Claret shirt and help with our quest for a successful season.’