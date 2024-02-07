It's another day in the world of League One. Today, we'll be looking at an unfortunate announcement, as a former Bolton Wanderers and Manchester United midfielder has decided to hang up his boots. Additionally, we'll be looking at the nominees for January's Player and Manager of the Month awards in League One - feature stars from Bristol Rovers, Peterborough United and Derby County.

Former Bolton man James Weir announces retirement

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder James Weir has announced his retirement from professional football, following a long-running series of injuries that restricted him to just 26 league appearances since 2021.

Weir took to Instagram to broadcast the news, where he wrote: "Life update. After a lot of thought and consideration I’ve decided to hang up my boots professionally. A bitter sweet moment, but I can look back on my career with happy memories. Despite my injuries I’ve met some incredible people, forged life-long relationships and travelled the world doing what I love. "Huge thank you to family, friends, coaches, teammates and fans who’ve all helped me on my journey. Through the highs, lows and everything in between, I’ve lived my dream. I’m excited in the pursuit of living my next dream away from the beautiful game."

League One Player and Manager of the Month award nominees for January named

The League One Player and Manager of the Month nominees for the month of January have been announced on the official EFL website. It has been a good month for both Bolton and Leyton Orient - both their manager and one of their players is up for the respective awards.