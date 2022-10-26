Having been recruited from Forest Green Rovers in September, Hughes officially began his role as the Blues’ sporting director last week.

And, according to Danny Cowley, he’s already making his presence felt as he sets about upgrading the club’s existing infrastructure to ensure success returns to Fratton Park.

The 34-year-old is presently undertaking a ‘mini-audit’ during early days in the job, while last Saturday attended a National League match as part of his recruitment and scouting commitments.

Hughes has also attended his maiden Pompey match since arriving, being present for Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United.

And Cowley has already been impressed with the highly-regarded former Forest Green director of football.

He told The News: ‘Richard has come in with an energy, enthusiasm and no ego.

‘He’s spending a certain period just observing, basically a mini-audit of where the club is at, what’s good, what we can continue with – and maybe areas we can look to improve.

Richard Hughes (centre) was at a Pompey match for the first time on Tuesday night following his arrival as sporting director. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He is really focused on trying to find ways of improving the provisions that support the first-team. I know he was really excited to get started and we were really excited for him to start.

‘There's so much to do. It’s a great project, a really exciting one, and I’m sure he will have a positive impact.

‘Richard didn't come to the game on Saturday for obvious reasons, but he has watched back our games such as Aston Villa Under-21s, Charlton and the Hampshire Senior Cup match against Southampton.

‘Instead of attending Forest Green, he went to a game in the National League on Saturday, before watching our game back on Sunday morning.

‘Early on he is trying to build up an understanding of how we work. Once he has gathered the information, he’ll then be in a position to start making intelligent decisions.

‘He is respectful of the way we are currently working and the good things that are already happening.

‘We all know there are lots of areas which need to improve if we want to be a successful football club, achieving the success that everybody associated with this club wants.’

Aside from spending four-and-a-half years at the New Lawn Stadium, Hughes has also worked at Tamworth, Burnley, Wigan and Everton.

And he will be based at Pompey’s training ground to establish close working links with Cowley and his team.

The Blues’ head coach added: ‘Richard is based at the training ground and using our office at the moment.

‘These offices are temporary and will eventually go, so we’ll then be over in the sports centre and hopefully these offices become pitches, which will be great going forward.

‘Our new club secretary also has an office over there, it’s great to have all the football department together.

‘That's really important when you’re trying to build relationships and create an alignment of joined-up thinking, it’s important you work closely together.’

