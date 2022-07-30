That’s after the ex-Fratton favourite posted a classy good luck post on his Twitter ahead of their opening game of the campaign this afternoon.

Danny Cowley’s side travel to Hillsborough for the mouth-watering curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday, as they begin their sixth season in the third tier.

With over 2,000 Blues fans making the trip to Yorkshire, Rocha has revealed he’s still got one eye on Pompey’s proceedings today.

The former Portugal international arrived at Fratton Park in February 2010 from Standard Liege having previous spells at Tottenham and Benfica.

The ex-Spurs man went on to make 97 appearances during the Blues’ dark period, which saw them relegated from the Premier League to League Two during his time at PO4.

Indeed, the central defender was a favourite on and off the pitch on the south coast before his exit in July 2013 having been an ever-present in Pompey’s backline during his three-and-a-half year stay.

With his time at Fratton Park still fond in the memory, Rocha posted some words of encouragement to his old club ahead of their season opener this afternoon.

The 43-year-old added this classy message to Twitter: ‘Want to wish all the best today to Pompey for the start of the new season.

‘It will be difficult, it will be hard but I'm sure everyone is ready to give it all!