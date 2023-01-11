The Blues defender is back working outside with the club’s medical staff, after his groin injury issues.

And the 29-year-old is hoping to be given the green light this week to step up his progress after more than four months on the sidelines.

Rafferty produced a powerful start to his Pompey career amid a strong opening to the campaign for his new club, following his summer arrival from Preston.

The Scouser made eight appearances with Danny Cowley’s men winning six and drawing two of those fixtures.

Rafferty’s campaign hit the buffers at the start of September with his last appearance coming against Peterborough - the last time Pompey won at home in the league.

The right-back underwent surgery but complications led to him going under the knife for a second time in November.

It’s been a nightmare period for Rafferty, but he now is finally closing in on a training return.

Joe Rafferty.

The plan is for a specialist to give him the green light, allowing the former Rochdale man to build his fitness and sharpness before coming back into the first-team picture.

Interim head coach Simon Bassey said: ‘Joe Rafferty is back on the grass with the medical team.

‘We hope to have him back on Friday for modified training and then he’ll see a specialist Friday afternoon.

‘If everything is okay with that we will hope to have him back with the group on Monday.

‘Then obviously he has to get his fitness back and work with the group.

