High-flying Notts County are presently second in League Two during their first season back in the Football League.

Last term they escaped the National League through the play-offs, having finished second behind Wrexham after amassing a staggering 107 points.

A mainstay of the Magpies’ side is Richard Brindley, who spent around six weeks with the Blues in the summer of 2019.

The right-back even turned out in two Pompey friendlies in July 2019 during his time training under Kenny Jackett, having been left without a club.

It was a period in which Nathan Thompson had left Fratton Park, with newcomer James Bolton and Anton Walkes vying for the right-sided full-back role.

In the meantime, Brindley was also offering his services, having been rendered a free agent following a release from non-league Bromley.

An attacking right-back by trade, he has seen Football League service with Chesterfield, Rotherham, Scunthorpe, Oxford United, Colchester and Barnet – and was now training with the League One Blues.

Richard Brindley (left) has been a mainstay of a successful Notts County side since leaving Pompey in September 2019. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He initially featured in a young Pompey XI line-up at Aldershot in July 2019, starting on the right flank, ahead of full-back Haji Mnoga.

However, the Blues suffered a 4-0 defeat in front of a 1,790 crowd, with Alfy Whittingham, son of club legend Guy, among the scorers.

A week later, Brindley was handed another run out, again on the right wing, this time for the final friendly of pre-season at Woking.

On this occasion Pompey won 4-2, with Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins grabbing two each and Brindley playing the full 90 minutes in a side which also included Alex Bass, Bolton, Brandon Haunstrup, Andy Cannon and Ben Close.

Richard Brindley trained with Pompey for several weeks in the summer of 2019, making two friendly appearances, including this one against Woking. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Brindley would continue to train for another month before joining National League Notts County in September 2019 after being scouting in Blues colours.

‘I knew Kenny was a good man, spoke with him and he had no issues at all. He invited me to train, build my fitness and looked after me.

‘That’s what I did and I’m very grateful. From day one, he told me whatever I needed he would sort it out and was really good with me.

‘I was a bit surprised by how good he was. There aren’t many good eggs in the industry like that who'll take care of you before getting yourself sorted out.’

Since joining Notts County, Brindley has made 132 appearances and scored once, while appeared as a substitute in last season’s penalty shoot-out in the Nation League play-off final win over Chesterfield.