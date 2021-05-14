Former MK Dons and Norwich man confirmed as new Portsmouth CEO

General view of Fratton Park

Cullen departs League One rivals MK Dons to succeed Mark Catlin as CEO.

Catlin departs after eight years in his post to take up a role at The Topps Company – also owned by Blues chairman Michael Eisner – but will remain as a director of the club.

Cullen starts as chief executive on Tuesday, June 1, with Catlin remaining in his role for the rest of the month to help with the transition period.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘I feel extremely privileged and incredibly excited to be given the opportunity by Michael Eisner and the Portsmouth FC board to succeed Mark Catlin as the club’s new CEO.

‘The role comes with a massive responsibility to both the city of Portsmouth and to the football club.

‘I do very much recognise the club’s rich heritage, strong traditions and, most critically, the dynamic connection with its passionate supporters and the local community, who all too recently came together, in remarkable fashion, to save their football club from going out of existence.

‘Mark and his excellent team of colleagues, along with the support of so many others, have from these foundations, delivered a sustainable and vibrant football club and importantly, one which remains very much in touch with its community.

‘ Together, with Danny and Nicky Cowley, I will try to do my very best to develop the outstanding work already undertaken by so many. I will work as hard as I can and contribute towards the delivery of an exciting future for everyone connected with Pompey.”

Catlin said: ‘I have known Andy professionally for a number of years and have always been impressed by his work ethic, integrity, experience and communication skills.

‘I believe he will be the perfect fit for the club, staff, our board and supporters. This is an exciting time for the club and I wish Andy well for his future with us.’