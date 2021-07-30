Former Norwich City, Swindon Town, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons man bidding to earn Portsmouth deal

Louis Thompson, right, is training with Pompey. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The midfielder is training with the Blues ahead of the League One curtain-raiser with Fleetwood next week.

Thompson is a free agent after cancelling his contract with Premier League Norwich City last week.

The 26-year-old, who is the younger brother of former Pompey defender Nathan Thompson, had a year to run on the four-year agreement he signed with the Canaries in 2018.

Thompson moved to Carrow Road from Swindon on 2014 for a fee rising to £1.3m, but saw his time at the club hampered by injury.

That restricted him to just 16 appearances and nine outings in the Championship before his departure.

Thompson had a series of loans in his time with Norwich, with stints with time back with Swindon along with spells with Shrewsbury and MK Dons last term.

The challenge for the former Wales under-21 international is to get a solid spell of football under his belt moving forward.

And it appears Danny Cowley has first refusal on his services, after linking up with the Blues at their Roko training base yesterday.

Cowley is busy trying to rebuild his Pompey squad ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

Despite bringing in eight players to date, there is still a vast amount of work to do on that front before the close of the transfer window on August 31.

Pompey are still short of options in the middle of the park, with new arrivals Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe currently the only players they can call on there.

Cowley has indicated he wants to bring in two more central midfielders this summer.

The Pompey head coach is also looking for a new keeper, left-back, central defender and two attacking options.

