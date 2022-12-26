The defender also insisted his side can send out a ‘statement’ to the rest of League One if they’re victorious over rivals Ipswich on Thursday.

Danny Cowley’s men have fallen away from the play-offs in recent weeks after a run of just one win in 12 league games.

Their goalless draw against Exeter dropped the Blues to 11th in the standings and are without maximum points in over two months.

However, Raggett is adamant Pompey are still in the hunt for promotion as they sit five points off the top six.

And the 28-year-old believed it was a hearty response to their dismal defeat to MK Dons last week.

‘We created enough chances to win that game,’ he told The News.

‘We were more solid than we have been in recent weeks and it was a better overall performance.

Sean Raggett.

‘Even though we’re disappointed we’ll take the positives going in to the Ipswich game.

‘That’s how it goes sometimes and we can either get down in the dumps or frustrated about it or we can take the positives and see the chances we created and take that into the next game.

‘Over the last few weeks, the performances haven’t been good enough and we definitely needed a reaction and a better performance.

‘You could see everyone out there was working hard and putting their all in and we’re desperate to turn this around.

‘If we create as many chances as we did today we’ll win plenty of games.

‘It can go like that in games of football. There’s plenty of games where you think you don’t win and deserve to or there’s games you do win but don’t deserve.

‘100 per cent (promotion is achievable).

‘Promotion is always the aim at this football club. The aim is still very much that this season.

‘We know the performances need to get better to get out of this league. Today is a good starting point.

‘We can push on from this and start getting some vital wins.’

Pompey face a tough test against second-placed Ipswich on Thursday as they return to Fratton Park for the first time following the MK Dons backlash.

Raggett has insisted three points against the Tractor Boys will sent a message out to the rest of League One, ahead of the second half of the campaign.

He added: ‘It’s a massive game.

