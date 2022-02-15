Former Portsmouth agitator and ex-Plymouth boss Derek Adams sacked by Bradford
Derek Adams has been sacked by Bradford City following a disappointing season.
The ex-Plymouth boss was handed a three-year deal in the summer and tasked with getting the Bantams out of League Two.
However, they are presently 11th in the table, eight points adrift of the play-off spots, and claimed nine wins in all competitions this season.
That has prompted Adams’ dismissal this morning, with assistant boss Mark Trueman put in caretaker charge.
As Plymouth manager, Adams was at the forefront of an intense rivalry with Pompey.
It emanated from mutual dislike between the Scot and then Blues boss Paul Cook, while, on the pitch, the teams were fierce promotion rivals.
Adams oversaw Pompey’s League Two play-off semi-final elimination in May 2016, when the Pilgrims snatched a last-gasp winner in the second leg at Home Park.
With Plymouth ultimately losing in the final, the sides once again locked horns in the 2016-17 campaign, although on this occasion Pompey emerged triumphant.
Cook’s men claimed a 6-1 final-day victory over Cheltenham to edge ahead of Adams’ men and take the League Two title on goal difference.
Adams later managed Morecambe, who he led to promotion through the League Two play-offs last season.
He then departed to test himself at Bradford, however the reign was this morning ended following 256 days and 37 matches.
Chief executive Ryan Sparks said: ‘On behalf of the board, it is with deep regret that we have come to the decision to part company with Derek Adams.
‘A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision and it is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.
‘We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade and wish him the very best for the future.’
