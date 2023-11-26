Former Pompey chairman Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

Former Pompey chairman Terry Venables has died at the age of 80, after a long illness.

The former England, Spurs and Barcelona manager bought a controlling 51 per cent of the Blues in February 1997 for £1.

He purchased the shares from then Pompey director Martin Gregory, son of the club's former chairman and Venables's close friend Jim Gregory.

However, he stood down 11 months later, after failing to attract the investment he originally hoped for when he arrived at Fratton Park after guiding England to the Euro 96 semi-finals. His position also came under threat afer the club failed to pay their players' wages for November 1997 - a crisis which was resolved after the Professional Footballers' Association stepped in.

It's believed Venables, who was also in charge of the Australia national team while he was at Fratton Park, was paid around £250,000 for the 51 per cent controlling interest in Pompey.

'We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,' read a family statement. 'We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.'

At Barcelona, Venables won the La Liga title in 1984-85 and the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991 but it was his spell as England boss that many will remember him fondly for, guiding the team to the semi-final of Euro 96 on home soil after a brilliantly-memorable 4-1 win over the Netherlands only to lose on penalties to Germany.

League Managers’ Association chief executive Richard Bevan said: 'The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA president Terry Venables.

'Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.'

Tottenham will hold a minute’s applause and players will wear black armbands for today’s fixture at home to Aston Villa.

