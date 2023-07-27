News you can trust since 1877
Former Pompey defender Jack Whatmough sensationally quits Wigan and puts Coventry, QPR, Bristol City and Preston on alert

Jack Whatmough has sparked a rush for his services after terminating his contract with Wigan.
By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Jul 2023, 08:07 BST- 2 min read

The former Pompey defender has quit the Latics because of repeated contractual breaches under the club’s previous ownership.

The 36-year-old took the decision to depart just five months after penning a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the SW Stadium outfit in May, after swapping the south coast for the north west in the summer of 2021.

Whatmough is joined by Jamie McGrath is leaving Wigan with immediate effect.

Former Pompey defender Jack Whatmough Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty ImagesFormer Pompey defender Jack Whatmough Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Former Pompey defender Jack Whatmough Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
The defender’s decision is now expected to activate a battle among Championship clubs to sign him ahead of the new season, which kicks off next weekend.

Among the Pompey Academy graduate’s known admirers are Coventry, QPR, Bristol City and Preston.

No doubt, the Fratton faithful would love to see their former centre-back make a dramatic return to his roots. Whatmough made 136 appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals, before being allowed to leave on a free transfer during Danny Cowley’s time in charge,

However, that’s unlikely given the interest he’s been generating among Championship clubs. Meanwhile, Pompey’s central defensive ranks are full following recent moves for Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy. Head coach John Mousinho also boasts the services of Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler.

In a short statement issued by Wigan, the club said they did their best to keep Whatmough and McGrath.

It read: ‘Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

‘The Club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

‘Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect. We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt.’

Wigan are now owned by local businessman Mike Danson. But past last season’s late payment misdemeanours means they will start this season’s League One campaign on minus-eight points.

Striker Will Keane quit the Latics earlier in the summer due to the previous financial problems at the club.

Pompey signed Anthony Scully from Wigan in June.

