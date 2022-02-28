The massively popular pundit and commentator is said to be ready to leave the long-running Sky Sports show at the end of this season.

Kamara has seen the ‘writing on the wall’, reports the Daily Mail, amid a shake-up of the programme’s line-up and long-running host Jeff Stelling also exiting.

The 64-year-old is loved for upbeat reports and famed ‘unbelievable Jeff’ catchphrase which has marked him out as a favourite over the years.

Kamara also famously missed Anthony Vanden Borre’s red card against Blackburn at Fratton Park in 2010, in a clip seen millions of times online.

The former Royal Navy man started his playing career at Pompey, making 84 appearances and scoring 10 goals between 1974 and 1977 and later in 1981.

