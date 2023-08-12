The former Pompey defender – who departed Fratton Park this summer on a free transfer, after a frustrating second spell on the south coast – has signed for National League side Oldham.

The 31-year-old has penned a six-month deal with the Boundary Park outfit and is manager David Unsworth’s eighth signing of the summer.

Freeman’s arrival was announced on Friday, meaning he could line up for the Latics today for their game against Aldershot.

That could also see him go head-to-head with ex-Pompey team-mate Haji Mnoga, who is back on loan with the Shots.

If selected, the former Sheffield United and Notts County favourite would get his first taste of senior football for the first time since January 10 when the Blues lost to Bolton in the Papa John’s Trophy.

That was one of just seven appearances Freeman made for the Fratton Park outfit last term – and even then it came as a 64th-minute substitute as he replaced Zak Swanson.

Indeed, the right full-back played just 383 minutes of football for Pompey during the entire 2022-23 season as he found himself largely frozen out by Danny Cowley and then his successor, John Mousinho.

Kieron Freeman found himself largely frozen out at Pompey before his summer exit.

And that pretty much summed up his second spell at PO4, with the experienced campaigner making just five appearances over the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

During his recent two-year stay at Pompey, Freeman featured just 32 times for the club.

The defender will be hoping his luck changes at Oldham, where he will link up with former Barnsley and Ipswich striker James Norwood.