Former Portsmouth academy talent and local lad eyeing Fratton return after joining League One rivals

The 20-year-old has moved to the Crown Ground on a one-year deal after leaving Walsall.

Nolan was in the Blues set-up before the Portsmouth-born talent moved to Reading as a teenager.

And returning to Fratton Park is a prospect which excites, for the man who has been on trial with John Coleman’s side this summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the Accy YouTube channel: ‘I have been here since the start of pre-season, so it’s really good to get it over the line.

‘It’s a good group of lads which makes it even better and I can’t wait to kick on now and have a good season.

‘The coaching staff are top drawer and they are very clear in the way they want to play.

Jack Nolan has joined Accrington Stanley (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

‘There are some massive clubs in League One.

‘For me going back home to Fratton Park is one I’ll look forward to.

‘The division is the best it’s been with the sides in it and the money they‘re spending.

‘It’s going to be a tough division, we know that, but hopefully we can stamp our authority on it and do well.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.