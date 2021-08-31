The Swansea forward looks set for a Championship switch to AFC Bournemouth, after the Welsh side reportedly accepted a £1.5m bid.

Lowe, 27, who netted 30 times in 129 appearances before leaving PO4 for Wigan in the summer of 2019, has failed to net in six outings for the Swans so far this term.

Now, it looks as though the player who former Blues boss Kenny Jackett took to Fratton Park from non-league Hampton & Richmond in January 2017 will link up with Scott Parker's Cherries squad in a deadline day move.

Lowe is set to undergo his medical at Bournemouth this morning before completing a deal which could rise to £2m with possible add-ons going on top of the initial £1.5m figure.

The Jamaican international starred for the Swans as they reached last season's Championship play-offs before suffering a final defeat to Brentford at Wembley.

Lowe managed 15 goals in 53 matches for Swansea in what now looks to become his sole full season at the Liberty Stadium.