Former Pompey, AFC Bournemouth and Charlton midfielder Hollands arrives at Privett Park having spent the previous five seasons in the National League with Eastleigh.
The 36-year-old has accumulated more than 550 appearances across a playing career currently spanning 15 years with clubs all in the top-five tiers of English football.
Hollands enjoyed a barnstorming brief loan spell with Pompey at the back end of the 2013-14 season, netting five times in seven outings before joining permanently in the summer of 2014 – going onto feature a further 87 times and scoring two goals.
Boro boss Shaun Gale will see the addition of Hollands as a valuable one at seventh-tier level. The midfielder becomes the first confirmed arrival at Gosport this summer, following on from the announcements young guns Harry Kavanagh, Harvey Rew, along with Billie Busari, Ryan Woodford and Dan Wooden have all committed to the club again next season.