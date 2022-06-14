Former Pompey, AFC Bournemouth and Charlton midfielder Hollands arrives at Privett Park having spent the previous five seasons in the National League with Eastleigh.

The 36-year-old has accumulated more than 550 appearances across a playing career currently spanning 15 years with clubs all in the top-five tiers of English football.

Hollands enjoyed a barnstorming brief loan spell with Pompey at the back end of the 2013-14 season, netting five times in seven outings before joining permanently in the summer of 2014 – going onto feature a further 87 times and scoring two goals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey midfielder Danny Hollands has become Gosport Borough's first summer signing