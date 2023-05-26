Only this time, it’s a not a switch designed to extend his playing career.

Rather, it’s something the Blues League Two title-winner can devote his full attention to whenever he officially hangs up his boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not coaching role, or sports journalism, which the 35-year-old had a keen interest in during his Fratton Park days. Instead, sport consultancy is the chosen career path Evans has opted to go down once his playing days are over.

Former Pompey favourite Gareth Evans

Indeed, it’s been announced that the ex-Pompey, Bradford and Fleetwood midfielder has joined Twelve Football Consulting Group as a company director and shareholder.

According to their website, Twelve is ‘a trusted, full service independent football consultancy offering individual athletes and organisations unparalleled access to a global network of experienced, respected and trusted professionals from the world of football, business, media, marketing and healthcare’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They claim to offer ‘an alternative to the traditional (and often much maligned) “football agent” model’. Meanwhile, their ‘purpose is to facilitate long-term health, happiness and success for our clients’, which in turn allows them to support and reinvest in the wider footballing community.

Evans, who signed a two-year deal with Northern Premier League premier division side Radcliffe last September, will have plenty of familiar faces around him when the settles into office life.

Twelve’s managing director is former Pompey director John Kimbell, while former Blues duo David Norris (director) and Alex Cisak (director based in Australia) are also involved.

Former Fratton Park sport science and strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville is part of the team. Ex-Pompey Under-18 coach Mikey Harris is listed as one of Twelve’s clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing Evans’ arrival, Twelve Football Consulting Group tweeted: ‘We’re delighted to announce that @GarethEvans_7 has joined Twelve as a Company Director & Shareholder. Gareth has over 20 years experience as a professional player & he’ll now be helping to support us through talent identification, scouting, analysis & mentoring. Welcome Gareth!’

Evans featured 218 times for Pompey following his free transfer move from Fleetwood in 2015.

He was part of the Blues side that won the 2015-16 League Two title under Paul Cook. Evans also scored one of the spot-kicks that helped Pompey win the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland on penalties.

The former Fratton favourite joined Bradford in September 2020 after falling out of favour with Kenny Jackett.

Advertisement Hide Ad