Now Steve Claridge has been challenged to lead ambitious Fleetlands out of Wessex Division 1.

It represents an impressive coup by chairman Iain Sellstrom, who originally tempted the much-travelled former striker to Powder Monkey Park in May.

At the time, upon announcing his arrival, the club declared ‘Steve’s role will be defined over the coming weeks’.

It has now been officially clarified that Claridge is Fleetlands’ new first-team manager, filling the vacancy created by Dan Greenwood’s post-season departure.

On Friday, a Tweet on the club’s official account said: ‘For the avoidance of doubt, Steve Claridge is the first team manager and will be taking charge of the side for 2023-24 season. The legend is a Copterman’.

Claridge had been out of management since dismissed by Southern League Premier South club Salisbury in October 2022.

He had spent more than seven years with the Wiltshire club, winning the Wessex Premier title during his long stint in charge.

Steve Claridge scored 37 goals and was a hugely popular Pompey player during his second Fratton Park spell

The 57-year-old began his managerial career as player-boss at Fratton Park, stepping up from a popular player to replace Tony Pulis in October 2000.

In a second playing spell with the Blues, having been released as an apprentice in February 1984, Claridge scored 37 goals in 124 appearances, while claimed The News/Sports Mail’s Player Of The Season in consecutive years.

However, he would spend just 137 days in charge before owner Milan Mandaric demonstrated customary impatience to yet again wield the axe.

Claridge won five and lost eight of his 23 matches in charge, while making just one signing in Jamie Vincent, before surprisingly replaced by Graham Rix in February 2001.

Milan Mandaric appointed Steve Claridge as Pompey boss in October 2000 - but he lasted four-and-a-half months in the job. Picture: Esme Allen

He later managed Weymouth and, very briefly, Millwall, before resuming his playing career with Gillingham, Bradford, Walsall, Bournemouth, Worthing, Harrow, Weymouth and Gosport.

Fleetwood finished eighth in Wessex Division 1 last term having been promoted from the Hampshire Premier League the previous campaign.