But it won’t be in a bid to bolster Pompey’s hopes of ending their current six-year stay in League One. Instead, it will be designed to thwart them.

After helping Luton secure promotion to the Premier League, Sonny Bradley is being linked with a move to the third tier and likely Blues promotion rivals Derby.

According to respected national journalist, Alan Nixon, the 31-year-old is on Rams boss Paul Warne’s wanted list.

Yet he’ll face competition for the former Blues centre-back, with several sides – including Championship Hull – reportedly in the hunt for the soon-to-be free agent.

The defender’s five-year stay at Kenilworth Road will come to a close at the end of the month. He’s being released by the Hatters following their promotion to the top flight via the play-offs.

Bradley will depart having amassed 175 appearances for the club in all competitions – but he’ll clearly not be short of options.

After missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season, Warne is looking to bolster his Derby defensive ranks ahead of a potential promotion push with Pompey next term.

Sonny Bradley.

And should Bradley make the drop to League One, it would see him return to Fratton Park for the fourth time since his departure in 2014.

The Hull academy product spent the 2013-14 campaign with the Blues and would go on to appear for the club 35 times in all competitions.

Following his Pompey exit, he had spells with Crawley and Plymouth, before moving to Luton in 2018 after their promotion from League Two.

While Bradley has been earmarked as a potential arrival at Derby, midfielder Jason Knight has been tipped with a departure.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has revealed the 22-year-old is on the verge of a move away from Pride Park, despite the Rams recently taking up a 12-month extension in his current contract.

Knight has made 182 appearances for the club after coming through the ranks as a youngster.

Elsewhere in League One, Burton and Port Vale are both eyeing a swoop for Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa.

