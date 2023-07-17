Former Portsmouth and Preston striker target Sam Smith makes Reading return following Cambridge exit

The striker has made a return to the Blues’ League One rivals, Reading. The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Royals – two years after departing the club on a free transfer.

Smith will link up with former U’s team-mate Harvey Knibbs at the Select Car Leasing Stadium following his arrival, also on a free, last week.

He returns having bagged 35 goals in 109 appearances for Cambridge over the past two seasons.

Pompey were initially interested in the forward as John Mousinho looked to add more firepower to his Fratton Park ranks.

However, there were doubts whether Smith would be prepared to play second fiddle to Coby Bishop, who ended last season with 24 goals.

The Blues subsequently brought in Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi for undisclosed fees from Bournemouth and Western Sydney Wanderers respectively. Meanwhile, Mousinho recently declared his search for central strikers over following his two forward additions.

Welcoming Smith to the Royals, Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen, said: ‘Sam has all the attributes we are seeking in a new recruit – young and hungry for success, full of energy, power and explosive pace, a proven goalscoring record at this level and his roots are Royal!

Former Cambridge United striker Sam Smith was on John Mousinho's radar earlier this summer Picture: Norton/Getty Images