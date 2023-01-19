Former Portsmouth and Spurs defender Anton Walkes tragically killed in Miami accident

Former Pompey player Anton Walkes has tragically passed away at the age of 25 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

The versatile defender passed away in the early hours of this morning following a boating accident in Miami, South Florida.

He had been playing for Charlotte FC in the MLS’s Eastern Conference after leaving Fratton Park for America in January 2020.

During two years with Pompey, Walkes made 66 appearances and scored three goals, demonstrating his flexibility by operating at right-back, left-back, centre-half and central midfield.

In a Charlotte FC club statement, owner David Tepper said: ‘He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.

‘Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch.

‘He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.’

Sporting director Zoran Krneta added: ‘We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.

‘Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy.

‘The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.’

Walkes had started his career at Spurs, before spending a season on loan at Atlanta United in the MLS.

Kenny Jackett recruited him on loan from Spurs in January 2018 for the remainder of the season, scoring on his Blues debut against Doncaster.

It became a permanent deal in July 2018, with Pompey paying around £200,000 to secure him on a two-year deal.

Yet Walkes was often restricted to a utility role rather than regular first-team selection and, in January 2020, returned to America to rejoin Atlanta.

