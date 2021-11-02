Former Portsmouth and West Ham boss Avram Grant proves Fratton Park remains close to his heart

That’s after the former Fratton favourite posted a short, simple but meaningful message on the Blues' Instagram account ahead of tonight’s game against Cheltenham.

In the build up to the League One fixture, Pompey uploaded a post which said: ‘Looking for back to back wins’.

And it seems it struck a chord with the Israeli, who guided Pompey to the 2010 FA Cup final.

Indeed, replying to the message, the popular 66-year-old nicely said: ‘Play Up Pompey’ alongside three blue-coloured heart Emojis to prove that his time on the south coast has not been forgotten.

Pompey fans have always held the former Chelsea boss in high regard as he nearly kept the club in the Premier League during some dark days off the pitch.

He also guided them to the 2010 Cup final, seeing off fierce rivals Southampton and Harry Redknapp’s Spurs along the way, before losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Former Pompey boss Avram Grant

Grant’s last job was at Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC, where he acted as technical director.