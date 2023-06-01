The 58-year-old is expected to step down as manager after two-and-a-half years at the club.

The BBC are reporting that the decision is Cotterill’s and he has not been sacked by Salop.

Cotterill’s impending departure comes after a backroom restructure that was surprisingly kicked started before Shrews’ 2022-23 season came to a close. That resulted in the departure of chief executive Brian Caldwell.

Former Pompey boss Steve Cotterill is on the brink of leaving Shrewsbury Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

After Shrewsbury’s final game of the season against Lincoln, the ex-Blues manager was asked about the sudden changes.

He emotionally responded: ‘When did you read it? That is when I read it.

‘This answer is no, I cannot shed any light on it. That is the honest answer, someone sent me a link, maybe I am not that important.

‘I don't know the answer to that (if he has a future at Shrewsbury).

‘There is a restructure going on and I do not quite know what that entails.

‘So I don't know. The football season now has finished and I need to have time to take stock of all of it and maybe see my family a little bit.

‘I should not be answering that question should I. There are enough other people who could answer that question.’

Shrewsbury finished last season 12th in the League One table.

Cotterill, who missed the second half of the 2020-21 season because of Covid pneumonia – spending 33 days in hospital – has been with Shrewsbury since November 2020.

As well as Pompey, he has also managed Cheltenham, Stoke, Burnley, Notts County, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham.

Cotterill was manager at Fratton Park from the summer of 2010 until October 2011.

