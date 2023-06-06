Former Pompey boss Steve Cotterill has parted company with Shrewsbury Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The 58-year-old has stepped down as manager after two-and-a-half years at the club.

His departure comes after a backroom restructure that was surprisingly kicked started before Shrews’ 2022-23 season came to a close. That resulted in the departure of chief executive Brian Caldwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short Salop statement read: ‘Steve Cotterill has left his post as first team manager.

‘The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two and a half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic.’

After Shrewsbury’s final game of the season against Lincoln, the ex-Blues manager was asked about the sudden changes at the club.

He emotionally responded: ‘When did you read it? That is when I read it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This answer is no, I cannot shed any light on it. That is the honest answer, someone sent me a link, maybe I am not that important.

‘I don't know the answer to that (if he has a future at Shrewsbury).

‘There is a restructure going on and I do not quite know what that entails.

‘So I don't know. The football season now has finished and I need to have time to take stock of all of it and maybe see my family a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I should not be answering that question should I. There are enough other people who could answer that question.’

Shrewsbury finished last season 12th in the League One table.

Cotterill, who missed the second half of the 2020-21 season because of Covid pneumonia – spending 33 days in hospital – had been with Shrewsbury since November 2020.

As well as Pompey, he has also managed Cheltenham, Stoke, Burnley, Notts County, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotterill was manager at Fratton Park from the summer of 2010 until October 2011.