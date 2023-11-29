Former Portsmouth boss favourite for League One hot seat with ex Charlton Athletic, QPR and Oxford United men in running
Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner today became the latest boss to lose his job.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT
Bonner departed from the Abbey Stadium following is side’s 3-0 loss at home to Lincoln last night, with a field quickly assembled by the bookies to be his successor.
A former Pompey boss is firmly among a string of familiar faces at the head of the field. We take a look at the early contenders to assume the U’s hot seat.
