A former Portsmouth manager is the favourite to take over at Bradford City after Mark Hughes’ departure.

Bradford are off to a poor start this season, winning just three of their first 11 games, losing four and drawing as many. Hughes guided the Bantams to a playoff finish last season, but he hasn’t been able to command such optimism this term, and he has now paid the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford CEO Ryan Sparks said in a statement: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark and Glyn for their efforts and services to our football club over the past 19 months.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They made a great impact when they arrived at the club, both on and off the field, and last season came close to delivering on our aims.

“Unfortunately, since our defeat at Carlisle in the play-off semi-final, results have been disappointing, and after 11 league games we find ourselves a long way away from where we expect to be. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark and Glyn for their efforts and services to our football club over the past 19 months.

“On a personal level, I have very much enjoyed working alongside Mark and Glyn, and we go our separate ways on good terms. I would ask supporters to join me in wishing both them and their families the very best for the future, while reflecting on some of the memorable moments they brought us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford are now searching for a new boss, and former Pompey boss Danny Cowley is the favourite for the role, priced at just 3/1 with many. Cowley spent just under two years with Portsmouth before leaving in January of this year after failing to mount a playoff push.