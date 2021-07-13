Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and will undergo an operation on Wednesday Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In an open letter to Imps fans, the former Pompey boss said he was due to have an operation after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 45-year-old will undergo the procedure on Wednesday, but reassured fans that it is ‘a routine operation and the indications are that I should be back up and on my feet in no time’.

Speaking to the fans in statement on the Lincoln website, Appleton said: ‘Although things are going well on and off the pitch at the club, I do have some news to share with you which means you'll see and hear a bit less from me over the next couple of weeks.‘A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with testicular cancer and will have the tumour removed this week.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘There are some quite scary words in that sentence, but this is quite a routine operation and the indications are that I should be back up and on my feet in no time.‘I do need to take a bit of a break, though, and after the surgery will be taking a couple of weeks to recover.

‘This means I won’t be in the dugout for some of our pre-season games, but will be liaising closely with the coaching team as we continue preparations for the campaign.’

After signing Chris Maquire and Lewis Fiorini, Appleton said Lincoln’s transfer plans would not be affected by his absence – nor would their plans for the forthcoming season.

He also encouraged fans to visit their GP if they too noticed any lumps that were a concern.

Appleton continued: ‘Our transfer plans are all on track and won’t be affected - modern technology means there won’t be any escape from me for my colleagues and I’ll be able to watch videos from the games.

‘I will remain in close contact with Liam Scully and Jez George, and I’m looking forward to a bit of remote working to see what the fuss is all about!

‘I’m not the sort of person who goes into much detail about these things, but I wanted to make sure you were all aware so you knew why I have to sit out a few games.‘There’s loads of advice out there about the early signs of cancer and what to look out for - if you have a lump or any other change please do get it checked out by a GP.’

Last season former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett had to take a step back from managerial duties on medical grounds.

Jackett had an operation to remove a mole from his forearm in February.