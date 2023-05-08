And now the former Blues boss is looking to add another promotion to his already impressive CV with Chesterfield.

The 56-year-old is on the brink of a return to the EFL, after he guided the Spirites to the National League play-off final.

His side edged Bromley 3-2 after extra-time in the one-legged play-off semi-final on Sunday, to book a date under the Wembley arch against Notts County on May 13.

The Ravens’ Michael Creek scored a late leveller in the ninth minute of added time to send the contest into extra time, with the tie level at 2-2.

But Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville stepped up in the 103rd minute to seal the victory, meaning a return to the Football League is now just one win away.

Should Cook’s men defeat Notts County in the capital, it would represent his third promotion in six years after triumphs with Pompey and Wigan.

The ex-Blues boss guided the Spireites to a third-placed finish in the National League, following his first full season in charge at the Technique Stadium.

Paul Cook is on the brink of a return to the EFL.

Cook made a return to the Derbyshire outfit in 2022, seven years after he opted to make the switch to Fratton Park in 2015.

In his first spell at the club, he guided them to the League Two title in 2014 before a sixth-placed finish in League One the following campaign.

Cook is more than familiar with the play-offs - having suffered late heartbreak in Pompey’s campaign against Plymouth during the 2015-16 season.

Despite missing out on a Wembley final, the Blues would go on to secure the League Two title on the final day in 2017.

The 56-year-old would join Wigan that summer, where he led them to League One glory in his maiden term at the DW Stadium.

A spell at Ipswich would follow before being sacked by the Tractor Boys in December 2021.