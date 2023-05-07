News you can trust since 1877
Former Portsmouth, Coventry and Sheffield United favourite set for Fratton Park return

Michael Doyle is set for a dramatic return to Fratton Park.

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th May 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 11:51 BST

The former Pompey skipper will return to the Blues’ play roll after landing a job at the club’s academy – as first reported by BBC Solent’s Andrew Moon.

The News understands the coaching role will be with under-18s with the aim of preparing a pathway for senior football.

An official announcement is expected to come during the summer.

The 41-year-old, who skippered Pompey to their 2016-17 League Two title win, has been out of work since leaving his assistant head coach role at Forest Green Rovers in January.

Doyle left the recently-relegated League One side following their decision to part company with manager Ian Burchnall, whom the Irishman followed to The New Lawn from Notts County.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who also enjoyed successful spells at Sheffield United and Coventry, spent two seasons at Fratton Park, making 96 appearances.

When the Blues were looking for an assistant head coach to work with John Mousinho in January, Doyle admitted it was not something he had contemplated.

Michael Doyle celebrates promotion with Pompey at Notts County in April 2017.Michael Doyle celebrates promotion with Pompey at Notts County in April 2017.
He said: ‘It’s not something I put my name in for.

‘Obviously, the club were looking for someone with a bit more experience so it wasn’t something I was looking for.’

Former Pompey left-back and Chelsea Academy coach Jon Harley has since been appointed to that role.

Doyle is at PO4 today for the Blues’ final game of the 2022-23 season against Wycombe.

