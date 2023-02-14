The former Pompey defender has been handed a new two-and-a-half-year deal by the Latics as a reward for his performances at the DW Stadium.

That will see the 26-year-old – who joined the now Championship side on a free transfer in June 2021 – remain at Wigan until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Since departing the Blues, Whatmough has featured 77 times for the Latics.

Forty-six of those appearances came as league starts in his debut season for the club – a campaign that saw Wigan win the League One title and the centre-half named in the division’s team of the year.

He was also named player of the year at the DW Stadium.

Whatmough’s importance to Wigan has continued this season, with the Gosport-born defender making 27 appearances as Shaun Maloney’s side battle against relegation.

And after leaving Pompey on a free because of Blues reservations about his injury record, the Fratton Park academy product can feel yet more vindication in his decision to leave PO4 after 13 years.

Jack Whatmough has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Wigan Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

However, it is understood the offer contained the option for an additional year should the player reach an appearance target.

After signing his new Wigan contract, Whatmough said: ‘I’m over the moon. It’s been in the pipeline for a while now, but to finally get it done and announced is a proud moment for me and my family.

‘There were no grey areas. As soon as I spoke with Mal (Brannigan, chief executive) about extending my stay, it was always about getting it done as soon as we can.

‘There are loads of reasons (why I am extending my future) but the main reason for me is that I’m enjoying my football. I love the Football Club, and everyone has been brilliant with me since I've been here.

‘I’m happy that everything is done now, and hopefully we can now keep this club in the Championship.’

In total, Whatmough played 136 times for Pompey, scoring three goals.

Since his Fratton Park departure, the only Blues centre-back to have made more appearances than him is Sean Raggett (88).

Signed as Whatmough’s replacement in the summer of 2021, Clark Robertson has featured 50 times for the club.

