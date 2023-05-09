The 23-year-old’s stock has significantly increased since he opted to fight for his place in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Championship outfit.

Now, 12 months on from his loan stay at Fratton Park, the defender has been touted with a shock switch to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daily Mail have claimed Champions League hopefuls Newcastle are keeping tabs on the development of Carter ahead of a potential swoop.

After a breakout campaign at Ewood Park, the report has stated that Eddie Howe views the ex-Blues loanee as a future asset in the heart of his backline.

But should the Magpies’ interest come to fruition, they would have to pay a hefty fee after he penned a new long-term deal until 2027 at Blackburn in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This term, Carter has enjoyed a successful season in Tomasson’s defence - making 36 appearances and scoring once in all competitions.

This helped Rovers to a seventh-place finish in the Championship following their final day seven-goal thriller against Millwall.

Hayden Carter.

Indeed, news comes of his potential switch to the Premier League 12 months on from Pompey’s pursuit to bring the defender back to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the early stages of last summer’s transfer window, Danny Cowley made the youngster one of his top targets following his outstanding loan spell on the south coast.

Carter made the switch to PO4 in January 2022 and started all of his 22 games as the Blues looked to make a late surge to the play-offs.

Despite heavy speculation of a potential return to the south coast that summer, the centre-back opted to prove his worth in the Championship after two successful loans in League One.