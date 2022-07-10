The trio, who all played together at PO4 before their own respective departures, were involved in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly between Brighton and Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) at the American Express Elite Performance Centre.

The game finished 0-0 between the two sister clubs, who are both owned by Tony Bloom, with all three centre-backs featuring.

Clarke lined up against his former Blues defensive partner and pal Burgess in the first half, before Seagulls boss Graham Potter made 11 changes at the break.

That saw the introduction of Webster in the second period, while the USG defender made way 15 minutes later when substituted on the hour mark.

Clarke lined up in a strong Brighton starting XI, which featured Manchester City target Marc Cucurella and ex-Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

Despite this, the 25-year-old is still waiting for his maiden competitive Albion appearance since his big-money move from Fratton Park in 2019.

Following his exit from PO4, the centre-back has spent the past three seasons on loan with Derby and West Brom.

And it appears the defender could be making a return to the Hawthorns this summer, with the Baggies keen to make his loan permanent after spending last term at the Hawthorns.

Following an impressive 2021-22 campaign with Brighton, Pompey academy graduate Webster will be looking to continue his fine form this season, having been tipped to make the step up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

His performances have also seen the 27-year-old linked with a big-money move to Chelsea.

The Chichester-based defender departed the Blues in 2016 for a reported £750,000, plus then loanee Clarke, after making 81 appearances for the club.

He moved to Brighton in 2019 for £20m.

Former Fratton favourite Burgess will also be looking to extend his impressive form into next season as his USG side look to bounce back from their play-off disappointment in Belgium

The 30-year-old spent the majority of last term at the summit of the Jupiler Pro-League table before being pipped to the title by Club Brugge in the top four round-robin fixtures at the end of the campaign.

Yet, the former Peterborough man will also have one eye on Europe, with his Union side set to compete in two qualifiers for a place in the Champions League.