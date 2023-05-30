The striker looks set to end his two-year stint at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren with a move back to England on a free transfer.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson would love to keep the 30-year-old at The SMISA Stadium following nine goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

However, he’s resigned to losing the former Fratton Park front man simply because he can’t compete with the money on offer south of the border.

According to Robinson, clubs in both League One and Two are interested in Main ahead of his contract expiring next month.

He said: ‘Curtis is very unlikely to stay, when you are getting double and triple your money offers in England's League One and Two then you need to just admit that you are not going to get there.

‘Curtis has been absolutely excellent for me, he's been terrific every time he has played and he's earned the right for possibly one big move. Even today (against Rangers) he was playing with an injection in his foot and he's given absolutely everything so that's the kind of quality people we have inside this building. I wish him nothing but the best if he moves on.’

The bustling striker endured a frustrating spell at the Blues following his arrival for an undisclosed fee from Doncaster in the summer of 2016. He scored six goals in 23 appearances for the club before joining Motherwell in January 2018.

Former Pompey striker Curtis Main scored twice for St Mirren in their recent 2-2 draw with Celtic. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Five of those strikes came during an injury-hampered maiden season that coincided with Pompey winning the League Two title. But Main found himself left out of subsequent promotion festivities on Southsea Common by manager Paul Cook.

He’s spent the majority of his time since north of the border, featuring for Well, Aberdeen and St Mirren – scoring 25 league goals in 147 appearances.

Main had a 20-game stint at Shrewsbury over the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring twice in 20 appearances.

Now he looks set to return to the English game with the promise of a lot more money than what he’s currently on at Saints.