Former Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln and Millwall striker John Marquis joins Bristol Rovers

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Memorial Stadium to become Joey Barton’s fourth summer signing.

Prior to completing his move to the Gas, the former Doncaster Rovers front man was linked with a move to Charlton and AFC Wimbledon.

Marquis moves to the League One new boys after his short-term deal with Lincoln came to an end.

John Marquis

The striker moved to Sincil Bank in January after being told he had no long-term future at Fratton Park, with his then Blues deal also expiring in the summer.

He started life at Lincoln with a bang, with the one-time Millwall trainee scoring in each of his opening three games for his new side.

But he ended the campaign without a goal in 11 appearances, finishing his Imps stay with a record of five goals from 20 appearances.

Prior to his move to Michael Appleton’s then side, Marquis had scored four goals in 19 league games for Pompey during the 2021-22 season.

He departed PO4 will a goal return of 36 from 121 outings during his three-season-long second spell at the club.

Welcoming Marquis to Rovers, his new boss, Barton, said: ‘We are excited to be able to announce that John Marquis has signed for Bristol Rovers.

‘John is a player I’ve admired for some time. He is a real coup for us, a proven goalscorer at League One level and a great addition.

‘After speaking to him over the last few weeks it was clear that, like me, he believes he can continue to improve.

‘Our group will continue to push to get better every day and John will fit in superbly.

‘John is keen to get going and will fly out tonight to join up with us in Portugal in what has already been a really solid few days of training.’

Marquis said: I’m looking forward to starting a new challenge with Bristol Rovers and, after speaking to the manager, and seeing the training ground, I knew this was the right place to play football for the next couple of years.’