The ex-Blues duo were among reported playing members of staff who had not received their October salaries in time on Friday from the Championship outfit – a story that was initially broken by Mailonline.

The Mail claims this was the third time his had happened, while the BBC have since stated that there was one other occasion this year that the Latics failed to make these requirements.

As a result, several members of the Latics squad are susposedly considering their futures.

However, it has been reported that those payments have now been been paid in full, while club chief executive Malachy Brannigan has insisted the club is not up for sale amid speculation over Wigan’s financial situation.

Claiming the delay was the result of a ‘banking process’, the Latics CEO said: ‘Funding has never been the reason for any previous delay, and this is still the position.

‘We are aware of what needs to be done to make sure a late payment situation doesn't happen again under our tenure, especially as they have recently been as a consequence of a banking process that took much longer than it should have done, once the funds were in the system.’

Wigan are currently owned by Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasm, who saved the club from liquidation in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey academy product Jack Whatmough has made 65 appearances for Wigan since his Fratton Park exit in the summer of 2021. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

At present they are 19th in the Championship table, following their promotion from League One last term.

Both Whatmough and Naylor were key players in that title-winning campaign, racking up 50 and 48 appearances respectively following their Fratton Park departures on free transfers.

Both have registered 15 outings each this season as well under Latics boss Leam Richardson, who used to be Paul Cook’s No2 at Pompey and has reportedly been offered a new deal to remain at the DW Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about potential new owners Brannigan added: ‘Speculation over clubs being for sale is always rife, and while some potential purchasers have approached the ownership group on a number of occasions since its acquisition of Wigan Athletic in March 2021, no approaches have ever been entertained.