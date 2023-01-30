Former Portsmouth duo and ex-Nottingham Forest, Leeds United & Aston Villa men join Everton under Sean Dyche

The pair have been appointed as part of Sean Dyche’s backroom team at Goodison Park, after he was unveiled as their new boss.

The trio most recently worked together at Burnley, before the 51-year-old was dismissed by the Turf Moor outfit last season.

It represents Stone’s latest coaching role after spells with the Clarets and Newcastle over the past decade.

The ex-England international spent two-and-a-half years as a player at Pompey. He helped guide them to promotion to the Premier League back in 2003 and amassed 80 appearances for the Blues.

The 51-year-old is joined by former Nottingham Forest team-mate Woan, who has been appointed as Dyche’s number two at the Toffees.

Woan spent three-years as a coach at Fratton Park between 2007 and 2010 and was also caretaker boss in 2009 after Paul Hart’s sacking.