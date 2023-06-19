The Cherries have confirmed the departure of the 40-year-old this afternoon, following the end of the campaign.

The former Pompey midfielder was appointed on an interim basis in August before being handed the permanent role in November.

O’Neil oversaw 37 games at The Vitality Stadium - winning 11 and drawing six games in all competitions.

Despite ending the season five points above the Premier League drop zone in 15th, it wasn’t enough for the ex-West Ham and Norwich man to remain in charge.

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley insisted it was a ‘difficult decision’ to call time on O’Neil’s 10-month stay, but was adamant a change was needed.

In a statement on the club website, he said: ‘Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

‘As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

Gary O'Neil.

‘We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.