Former Pompey favourite Hermann Hreidarsson

The former Fratton favourite is of the opinion that the Blues have all the ingredients in place to return to the Championship for the first time in 10 years.

But it won’t be as just one of three promoted teams at the end of the season – rather as actual champions!

Hreidarsson, who won the FA Cup with Pompey back in 2008, said the side constructed by new head coach Danny Cowley over the summer looked ‘really strong’ and would be able to play exactly how he wants them to.

The Blues have recruited 12 new players to date, with Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson the latest new additions.

The 47-year-old Icelandic also claimed the Blues’ failed promotion bids in recent years would ultimately stand them in stead, providing the learning curve that would help them achieve their goal this term.

Speaking in association with CoinJar - the new official cryptocurrency partner of Brentford FC - Hreidarsson said: ‘I think they will go up this year - they’ve got a really strong side there and they went on a good run as soon as Danny Cowley took over - and he has had a summer to implement his style of play that we know has been successful elsewhere.

‘There’s a good vibe around the club and they work hard behind the scenes.

‘I really hope they do go up because they’ve been knocking on the door and they’re in a stable place with a good owner.

‘They’ve been through the hard times but the last couple of years they’ve been around the play-offs, so they’ve learnt what needs to be done to achieve that final step. I think they’ll win the league actually.

‘Pompey provided me with my best memory in football, the FA Cup final.

‘Winning the FA Cup was the highlight of my career and that first season at Pompey was a great time for me under Harry Redknapp - it meant a lot having something major to show for my career in England and I have such a strong bond with the fans.’

Hreidarsson played 123 times for Pompey following his free transfer from Charlton in 2007.

Prior to his Fratton Park move, the defender also made over 100 appearances for Ipswich between between 2000-03.

He said the Tractor Boys’ opening-day draw with newly-promoted Morecambe was ‘disappointing’ following Paul Cook’s investment in the team this summer.

However, Hreidarsson was convinced the Portman Road boss would be able to get his new-look side to gel and join Pompey in the Championship next season.

He added: ‘It was the first game but a disappointing result (against Morecambe).

‘It’s a game you’d expect them to be winning, especially at home.

‘They’ve made many changes of course, so it might take them a month to gel together with all the new players.