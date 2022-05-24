Reports claim the Bournemouth forward is wanted by former club and Championship new-boys Wigan as the Cherries prepare for another new chapter in the Premier League.

Talk of a potential move comes after the ex-Blues forward found it hard to nail down a starting place at the Vitality Stadium last term, following his move from Swansea for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old still netted seven times in 34 outings in the Championship, though, as Scott Parker’s side finished second in the table.

And now, two years after leaving Wigan, the Jamaica international is believed to be on the Latics’ radar once more.

The ex-Hampton & Richmond star thrived in his one and only season at the DW Stadium - scoring six times in 46 Championship outings.

But his time with Paul Cook’s then side was cut short following Wigan’s relegation to League One amid financial difficulties.

That summer, Lowe completed an £800,000 switch to Swansea, where he netted 14 times in 58 appearances for Steve Cooper’s men, before his fine form earned him a move to the Cherries in 2021.

Lowe was given his EFL breakthrough when Pompey secured his signature in January 2017.

In the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, he scored four goals in 14 appearances - including a double at Notts County that clinched the Blues’ promotion from League Two.

In total, he made 119 appearances for Pompey ahead of his 2019 move to Wigan, scoring 30 times.