Former Portsmouth favourite Ronan Curtis joins League Two new boys on three-year deal
Former Pompey winger Ronan Curtis has signed for League Two Port Vale.
The 28-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Valiant to become manager Darren Moore’s first signing of the close season.
Curtis joins having left AFC Wimbledon following the expiration of his short-term Plough Lane contract. While at the Dons, the Republic of Ireland international contributed five goals and two assists in 16 games as Johnnie Jackson’s side finished 10th in the fourth tier.
Moore said Curtis’ proven track record would assist Vale in their bid to return to League One following their recent relegation.
The former Pompey defender told the club website: ‘I am delighted to welcome Ronan to the Vale. He’s a player with a proven calibre above League Two level and we are really pleased that he has chosen to commit to the club long-term amidst strong interest in both League One and League Two.
‘He is a player with wonderful technical ability and experience. His versatility adds an exciting dynamic to the squad, which I’m sure will be appreciated by our supporters, and I am really looking forward to welcoming Ronan to the club.’
Curtis scored 57 goals in 226 appearances for Pompey following his move from Derry City in 2018. He picked up an ACL injury in February 2023 - five months before his contract was due to expire - which brought his time at Fratton Park to an end.
