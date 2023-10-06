Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 56-year-old, who is currently in charge of National League leaders Chesterfield, has been handed the punishment after being charged with three counts of misconducted by the Football Association.

All relate to his behaviour in and around the time of his dismissal against Halifax on September 19.

The Blues’ 2016-17 League Two title-winning manager received two yellows cards from match official Aaron Jackson during the 3-2 victory for the Spireites.

In accordance with FA rule E3.1, it was deemed that, in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, prior to his dismissal, Cook’s conduct was improper. Following his dismissal, in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official. Meanwhile, following the completion of the fixture, in or around the tunnel area, it was ruled that the ex-Ipswich and Wigan boss’ behaviour was threatening and/or improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.

Cook – who admitted the offences – sees his ban start immediately. That forces him to watch from the stands Chesterfield’s league trip to Boreham Wood on Saturday, plus home games against Gateshead (Oct 21) and York (October 24). He’ll also sit out the FA Cup tie against Kettering.

The Spireites are currently three points clear at the top of the table with 35 points from their 14 league games to date.

