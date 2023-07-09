The 45-year-old has made a swift return to Crystal Palace - five months after he was sacked by ex-Eagles boss Patrick Viera.

Now under new management, the ex-Leeds and Millwall man has been appointed as part of Roy Hodgson’s backroom staff.

Derry joins Paddy McCarthy, Ray Lewington and Dean Kiely in the 75-year-old’s coaching set up, after he penned a one-year deal to remain at Selhurst Park.

The ex-Pompey favourite was axed by Viera in February, with the Frenchman unhappy with his coach’s approach to man-management with players.

The 40-year-old confirmed the decision to part ways with the former midfielder, who captained the Eagles during his playing career.

He said: 'This is the decision that I made. I can confirm he is not a part of the staff. I don't want to go into details but, of course, he was an important figure, he played (for the club), he was the captain here.

‘I don't want to go into details. He's been good to this club.'

Shaun Derry.

Derry spent three-and-a-half years at the South London club after being appointed as a professional development coach in September 2019. He was later promoted under Viera before his departure in February.

His return represents the 45-year-old’s fourth spell at Selhurst Park both as a player and as a coach. He first joined the Eagles in August 2002, where he made a £400,000 switch from Pompey.

After departing in February 2005, the former midfielder made his Palace comeback on loan in November 2007 before making the permanent switch in January 2008. He totalled 228 appearances during his time with the club.

