And the former Pompey defender claimed he even reached out to Newcastle boss and ex-Bournemouth team-mate Eddie Howe for advice.

Last week, the 35-year-old was appointed senior professional development phase coach at Charlton, meaning he will oversee technical and tactical growth of players aged between 17 and 21 at The Valley.

It comes after Pearce spent 12 months in the Addicks’ academy as an assistant head coach for the under-18 side, before taking charge midway through the season.

This saw the ex-Leeds man guide his youthful Charlton outfit to the Professional Development League 2 South title before losing 6-5 on penalties to Barnsley in the national play-off final.

More than a year on since he called time on his playing career, the 2011-12 Pompey Player of the Season is hopeful of becoming a manager. But is keen to take his time and not to rush his maiden first-team job.

He told the South London Press: ‘I know there is a process, for me, about how I want to become a manager.

‘I have aspirations to be a manager at the highest level, but I look at some players who have come straight out of the game and gone into managerial roles and I don’t feel that is the way forward.

Jason Pearce.

‘When you jump straight from playing into managing in a first-team environment then you can’t really learn on the job. You don’t get the time to learn, reflect and then improve, because it is a ruthless, cut-throat business.

‘I want to learn how to coach, how to deal with people and make mistakes but not get punished for that at a lower level. Then when an opportunity potentially arises in the future then I’ll look to take that.

Pearce also turned to Newcastle head coach Howe for advice prior to his under-18’s appointment at Charlton.

And the former Pompey left-back offered words of encouragement and guidance to his ex-Bournemouth team-mate as he looks to make his first steps into management.

Pearce added: ‘I spoke to Eddie Howe before I took the U18 role and asked his advice. He said: ‘Jase, take the U18 role but don’t rush into a first-team environment. You’ve got plenty of time to learn and reflect’.

