The experienced midfielder has joined National League side Eastleigh following his release from League One new-boys Exeter this summer.

The 32-year-old Frenchman had been training with former boss Lee Bradbury’s side in recent weeks and has now joined the Spitfires on a permanent deal.

Atangana’s last experience of football outside the EFL was when he was a Havant & Waterlooville player during the 2013-14 season.

Picked up by Bradbury, he arrived at Westleigh Park following a career, up until that point, spent in French football.

Yet the defensive midfielder made just 43 appearances for the Hawks before finding himself moving the short distance to Fratton Park one year later.

Indeed, switching to Pompey in 2014 for an undisclosed fee, his move represented the maiden transfer paid by the Blues under fans ownership and the first since the club avoided liquidation at the High Court 14 months earlier.

Within a week, a fee was also used to bring in Stevenage’s James Dunne, as then boss Andy Awford was handed the chance to rebuild Pompey having kept them in the Football League as caretaker.

Nigel Atangana has been reunited with former Hawks boss and Pompey striker Lee Bradbury at Eastleigh

Yet Atangana was the first, recruited following an eye-catching spell at Westleigh Park which also consisted of five goals.

The Frenchman went on to make 35 appearances during the Blues’ 2014-15 campaign, where they finished a disappointing 16th in League Two.

Paul Cook became manager in the summer of 2015 and Atangana initially escaped the inevitable overhaul, starting the opening eight league matches of the new regime.

However, his 48th and final outing for Pompey was at Carlisle in November 2015 – and, in January 2016, joined Leyton Orient on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

He later moved to Cheltenham, before linking up with Exeter in May 2019.