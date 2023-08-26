But the former Pompey boss conceded he’s still waiting to find the right project for both him and brother Nicky.

Cowley has been out of work since the Fratton Park side parted company with him in January, following 18 months in charge.

The 44-year-old has found himself linked with a host of clubs since then.

Yet speaking on BBC Solent ahead of today’s Blues v Stevenage game at the Lamex Stadium, the one-time Lincoln and Huddersfield manager said he is yet to come across an offer that ticks all his boxes.

When asked by Solent’s Andy Moon whether he’s been close to taking another job in the game, Cowley said: ‘Yes, I think so.

‘I think we’ve had some offers and we’re trying to wait for the right one, whatever that looks like.

‘Ultimately, for us, it’s just trying to find a club that I think is self aware enough to know where it is today, has a clear vision of where it wants to go and I think once you know the start point and the destination then, you know whether you can come in and affect and influence and then hopefully help that club.