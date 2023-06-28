The 22-year-old, who has struggled to nail down a footballing home in recent seasons, has signed for Cambridge United.

The forward has joined the U’s on a season-long loan deal from newly-promotion Championship side Ipswich – his fifth move in two years.

He’ll be tasked to help fill the void left by Sam Smith, Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs – three of Cambridge’s main attacking threats in recent years, who have departed the club this summer.

If Ahadme is to succeed, though, he’ll need to improve his recent goal tally and record for game time.

Indeed, since leaving Pompey early during his 2021-22 season-long loan from Norwich, the well-travelled front man has featured in just 22 league games and scored seven goals.

Six of those strikes came during his first spell at Burton – his destination after the Blues cut short his Fratton Park stay in January 2022.

That earned Ahadme a move to the Tractor Boys last summer, but after just eight games in all competitions, one goal, and no League One starts, he returned to the Brewers on loan in January.

Former Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme has joined Cambridge United

Yet his reappearance at the Pirelli Stadium also failed to work out as he registered just one goal in 10 appearances.

Now looking forward to his latest challenge at the Abbey Stadium, Ahadme said: ‘I am really excited to be here. The club has shown confidence in me and I am here to work as hard as I can to pay them back.

‘The conversation (with manager Mark Bonner) was vital. He expressed to me his ideas and how he sees me fitting into this team and that is why I am here.

‘I am ready to start working and I am really looking forward to it.’

Revealing his admiration for the player, Bonner told the U’s website: ‘Gassan is a player we have been chasing for some time. I am delighted he is joining us and excited by his potential and impact he can have on the team.

‘He is a focused and driven character whose work ethic and athleticism will provide us with an attacking dimension that will benefit the team. He is a strong runner, links the game well with his back to goal and has the ability to score a variety of goals.

‘As a high crossing and forward running team, he will fit into the style of our game really well and joins us at a time where he is determined to put his game together and find the excellent level that got him his move to Ipswich Town.’

Ahadme joined Pompey on a season-long loan in the summer of 2021 following a successful trial.