Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winger spent last season on loan at Pompey, netting twice in 50 appearances and showing impressive commitment to the cause.

Now back with the Tangerines, he has established himself as a wing-back for Neil Critchley’s side following Championship relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he missed their League One trip to Charlton earlier this month after expectant partner Jess tragically lost their baby following complications.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, days later, Dale returned to start last Tuesday night’s 5-2 win over Liverpool Under-21s in the EFL Trophy after insisting he was ready to come back to football.

And on Saturday, he marked his first league match since his family’s loss by scoring Blackpool’s second goal in their 3-0 success against Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Rhodes and CJ Hamilton also netted in a result which lifted them into seventh place following a weekend when only four League One games took place, due to international commitments.

Blackpool's Owen Dale made 50 appearances for Pompey last term during a season-long loan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

For Dale, it represented his first goal in 12 matches this season as he strives to cement a place in the Tangerines’ side.

Of late he has been selected as a wing-back, impressing in the new role since introduced there against Reading at the end of last month.

Certainly it appears the former Crewe man has more of a future under Critchley after predecessor Michael Appleton had opted to send him on a season-long loan to Fratton Park last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, it has been a heart-breaking fortnight for Dale and his family, with his manager telling Blackpool club media at the time: ‘In the last day or two his partner Jess has had a complication with the birth of their baby, and unfortunately they have lost their baby.

Blackpool goalscorer Owen Dale battles with Stevenage's Nick Freeman during Saturday's 3-0 win over Stevenage. Picture: Dave Howarth/CameraSport

‘That’s been incredibly difficult for him, his partner and the family.

‘We support him, we’re there for him, and we are thinking of him.’

Dale joined the Blues on loan in August 2022, helping Danny Cowley’s side to a 3-0 Carabao Cup success at Championship Cardiff on his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would total 41 starts in all competitions, although was a substitute in the final four fixtures, with John Mousinho preferring to focus on players who would be remaining at Fratton Park.