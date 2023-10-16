Former Portsmouth loanee puts family tragedy behind him to score on league comeback for Blackpool
The winger spent last season on loan at Pompey, netting twice in 50 appearances and showing impressive commitment to the cause.
Now back with the Tangerines, he has established himself as a wing-back for Neil Critchley’s side following Championship relegation.
However, he missed their League One trip to Charlton earlier this month after expectant partner Jess tragically lost their baby following complications.
Manager Critchley publicly explained the awful circumstances behind the 24-year-old’s absence following that 2-2 draw.
Yet, days later, Dale returned to start last Tuesday night’s 5-2 win over Liverpool Under-21s in the EFL Trophy after insisting he was ready to come back to football.
And on Saturday, he marked his first league match since his family’s loss by scoring Blackpool’s second goal in their 3-0 success against Stevenage.
Jordan Rhodes and CJ Hamilton also netted in a result which lifted them into seventh place following a weekend when only four League One games took place, due to international commitments.
For Dale, it represented his first goal in 12 matches this season as he strives to cement a place in the Tangerines’ side.
Of late he has been selected as a wing-back, impressing in the new role since introduced there against Reading at the end of last month.
Certainly it appears the former Crewe man has more of a future under Critchley after predecessor Michael Appleton had opted to send him on a season-long loan to Fratton Park last season.
Nonetheless, it has been a heart-breaking fortnight for Dale and his family, with his manager telling Blackpool club media at the time: ‘In the last day or two his partner Jess has had a complication with the birth of their baby, and unfortunately they have lost their baby.
‘That’s been incredibly difficult for him, his partner and the family.
‘We support him, we’re there for him, and we are thinking of him.’
Dale joined the Blues on loan in August 2022, helping Danny Cowley’s side to a 3-0 Carabao Cup success at Championship Cardiff on his debut.
He would total 41 starts in all competitions, although was a substitute in the final four fixtures, with John Mousinho preferring to focus on players who would be remaining at Fratton Park.
A whole-hearted, energetic and hard-working performer, the second of his two Blues goals was the winner over relegation-bounced Forest Green in April in a 1-0 victory.